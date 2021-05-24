Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two new drive-thru COVID-19 screening centers opened in Dubai, Ajman

Two new drive-thru COVID-19 PCR testing centers were launched in UAE by healthcare group Aster to provide accessible, quick, and accurate results.

The new screening hub is located in Aster Cedars Hospital in Jebel Ali, Dubai, and Aster Clinic in Ajman.

Both facilities can process up to 200 PCR tests daily. The screening takes around 10 minutes while the results will be available within 24 hours.

The facility is open daily from 8 am to 8 pm without prior bookings or appointments required.

Upon arriving at the drive-through centres, visitors will receive a UHID number via the QR code scanner placed at the entrance. Visitors will have to present their Emirates ID or passport at the drive-in counter before proceeding to payment.

They will drive next to the swab counter for sample collection.

The results will be sent via email or SMS. (RA)

