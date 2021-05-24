Two Emiratis who helped in saving missing toddler in mountain recognized by RAK Police

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have honored two Emiratis for their contribution in helping find a missing toddler in a mountain over the weekend.

Hazza Saeed Al Habsi and Adel Muhammad Al Jasmi were recognized for their contribution in reuniting the Asian boy to his family. The boy was declared missing during a family trip to Yanas Mountain.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police acknowledged the efforts of the two citizens that enabled authorities to find the missing boy in 12 hours.

The two Emiratis also thanked the authorities for their recognition and said that they will be encouraged to cooperate with authorities more in the future. (TDT)

