Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two Emiratis who helped in saving missing toddler in mountain recognized by RAK Police

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photo from Twitter: @rakpoliceghq

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have honored two Emiratis for their contribution in helping find a missing toddler in a mountain over the weekend.

Hazza Saeed Al Habsi and Adel Muhammad Al Jasmi were recognized for their contribution in reuniting the Asian boy to his family. The boy was declared missing during a family trip to Yanas Mountain.

RELATED STORY: RAK Police rescue missing child after 12 hours

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police acknowledged the efforts of the two citizens that enabled authorities to find the missing boy in 12 hours.

The two Emiratis also thanked the authorities for their recognition and said that they will be encouraged to cooperate with authorities more in the future. (TDT)

READ ON: WATCH: Severely injured man flown by UAE police helicopter to hospital

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dela Rosa challenges individuals responsible for PNP-PDEA “misencounter” to ‘have balls’ to admit fault

3 mins ago

Bahrain requires non-vaccinated travelers to undergo 10-day quarantine, bans travelers from Red List countries

22 mins ago

Abu Dhabi adds six new countries to its Green List

45 mins ago

PH to launch ‘mix and match’ trial for COVID-19 jabs

48 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button