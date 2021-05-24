OFW loses legal case in Supreme Court due to insufficient evidence

A repatriated overseas Filipino worker has lost his illegal dismissal case at the Supreme Court against her recruitment agency.

The OFW has complained about her unpaid wages after her contract was terminated.

The SC’s SC’s Second Division upheld the decisions of the Court of Appeals (CA) and the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) saying that OFW Gemma Bilbao failed to sufficiently show grave abuse in holding that petitioner was illegally dismissed and is therefore not entitled to her monetary claims.

The Court of Appeals has previously ruled that Bilbao was not able to substantiate her allegations against Meccaj Manpower International Services.

“Other than photocopies of her contract of employment and of her passport showing her arrival in the Philippines on 24 August 2015, no proof was submitted to support her allegations of having been illegally dismissed, constructive or otherwise, and of having been maltreated, physically or verbally,” the appellate court said.

In a report on Philippine New Agency, Bilbao went to Saudi Arabia on February 6, 2014.

She was transferred to another employer after two months and was repatriated back to the country in August 2015.

She filed her complaint for underpayment of salaries and unpaid 8-month salaries amounting to Php151,000. She also sought compensation for transportation, expenses, and maltreatment.

She amended her complaint and included illegal constructive dismissal against her recruitment agency.

The first employer was allegedly not satisfied with Bilbao’s work attitude and performance. The complainant was given two options: Pre-termination of the contract with one-month salary and repatriation or a new employer until the completion of her two-year contract.

Bilbao chose the second option without any complaint. She requested for repatriation when she wanted to seek medical attention over a mass around her neck.

“The Court is not a trier of facts, and this rule applies with greater force in labor cases. The Court will not substitute its own judgment for that of the tribunal in determining where the weight of evidence lies or what evidence is credible. Generally, the Court may only look into factual issues in labor cases when the factual findings of the Labor Arbiter, the NLRC, and the CA are conflicting, which is not the case here,” the Supreme Court said. (TDT)