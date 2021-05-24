Latest NewsNewsTFT News

No damage reported after Fujairah records two earthquakes

Fujairah registered two mild earthquakes in the early hours of Monday morning and the tremors recorded ‘3.1 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology.

No one was affected in the two earthquakes whose tremors were felt by residents for several seconds without causing damage.

NCM noted that the first quake occurred at on May 24 at 4:54 am at a depth of 5 kms, while the second quake measuring 2.3 on the Richer scale took place in the same region at 7:24 am.

Attributing the cause of the earthquake to the presence of earth faults in the area, the NCM stated that monitoring of seismic activity in the area over the past 10 years had highlighted this activity ranging from light to medium and occurring several times during the year — which was considered a natural activity. (AW)

