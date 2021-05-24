Latest NewsNewsTFT News

GCC Chief welcomes UAE’s offer to host COP 28

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf welcomed on Monday the announcement of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, that the UAE has offered to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

Al-Hajraf expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the UAE to host the COP 28, which guarantees the success of the conference and will be an important milestone in the global efforts on climate change.

RELATED STORY: Dubai to transform city with 60% of green spaces by 2040

He also extended full support to the UAE’s offer and promised to work for the success of the conference to achieve its desired goals.

The GCC Secretary-General stressed the importance of the concerted efforts by the international community, of countries, global bodies institutions, to address climate change. He also emphasised the significance of mobilising efforts and enhance global goals and ambitions for a collective response, and limit the repercussions of climate change, as well as build a better world by creating new economic opportunities that guarantee sustainability.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ERC launches first phase of vaccination programme for Syrian refugees in Jordanian camps

1 hour ago

Netizens surprised over Rabiya Mateo’s ‘new haircut’

1 hour ago

“He designed and made my wedding gown!”: Former Miss Universe Canada backs talent of Filipino designers

1 hour ago
Photo from Instagram: @alex.eala

Alex Eala shifts focus to French Open juniors

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button