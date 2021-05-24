ERC launches first phase of vaccination programme for Syrian refugees in Jordanian camps

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched the first phase of vaccination programme for Syrian refugees in the Jordanian camps to help the country confronts the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme aims to vaccinate 12,000 refugees in the Emirati-Jordanian camp of Mrajeeb Al Fhood and camps of Zaatari, Al Azraq and Al Hadiqa with the Sinopharm vaccine.

The move is in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and the Honorary Chairwoman of the ERC and is being implemented in coordination with the UAE’s embassy in Amman, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Jordanian Ministry of Health.

The launch of the vaccination programme was attended by the ERC delegation headed by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General; Ahmed Ali Mohammad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan; Dr. Gamal Mohamed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health- Abu Dhabi; Dr. Ghazi Sharkas, Assistant Secretary-General for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases in the Jordanian Ministry of Health and a number of officials.

Dr. Al Falahi said that the programme to vaccinate thousands of Syrian refugees in Jordan is based on the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima and under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent. He also highlighted the role of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and his significant support for the refugees and displaced persons.

He added, “This programme is implemented under an Emirati-Jordanian partnership represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Jordanian Ministry of Health, and in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.”

For his part, Ambassador Al Balushi reiterated that the programme to provide vaccines for Syrian refugees in Jordan comes within the framework of the efforts made by the UAE to combat the coronavirus globally, and to provide vaccines to many countries facing health challenges to help them reach the recovery phase.

Dr. Al Kaabi also said the medical initiative reflects the UAE role in confronting the pandemic and its efforts to stand by the sisterly and friendly nations.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sharkas stressed the importance of providing the COVID-19 vaccines for the Syrian refugees in the Jordanian camps, lauding the UAE role in this regard and the strong partnership in supporting various sectors, especially the health one.

He indicated that the support provided by the UAE greatly contributes to protecting the community in limiting the spread of the virus along with raising the efficiency of health personnel and citizens alike.