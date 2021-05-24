Bahrain requires non-vaccinated travelers to undergo 10-day quarantine, bans travelers from Red List countries

Bahrain has revised its quarantine rules for all non-vaccinated travellers requiring them to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival in the kingdom.

According to the kingdom’s health ministry, non-vaccinated travelers are also mandated to present a negative PCR test result before flying.

The new quarantine rules will be effective beginning May 24.

Bahrain Civil Aviation also suspended entry of travelers coming from countries on its Red List.

The ban includes India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Only Bahraini nationals and residents are exempted from the travel ban.

However, Bahraini citizens and passengers holding a valid residency visa will undergo 10-day quarantine similar to non-vaccinated travelers. (RA)