Abu Dhabi adds six new countries to its Green List

Six countries were added to Abu Dhabi’s Green List, a list of countries from where travellers can fly in the emirate without having to quarantine.

The US, Spain, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, and Germany were added to the list prior to easing of travel restrictions for most international borders on July 1.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi to lift quarantine restrictions to low-risk countries starting July 1

The Green List is Abu Dhabi’s official list of destinations whose travelers are exempted from undergoing quarantine measures when they land in the capital.

Passengers arriving from the following destinations are only required to undergo a PCR swab test when they arrive at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

READ ON: Concerts, weddings, to resume; maximum of 10 per table at restaurants, as Dubai eases precautionary measures

Authorities regularly update the ‘green list’ based on international developments to safeguard the health ensure the safety of the UAE community as well as all travelers arriving to the country. (RA)

