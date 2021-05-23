UAE taken off US Intellectual Property Protection watch list

The USA has taken off the UAE from its ‘Intellectual property protection (IPP)’ Watch List. The USTR, in its 2021 Special 301 Report, had highlighted the UAE’s key achievements in the field of IPP that led to its being taken off the watch list.

The UAE has welcomed the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) decision in this regard. Describing the USTR’s decision as encouraging news, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, said “Over the last year, we have worked hard to strengthen the UAE’s IPP framework in many important ways. This decision is an endorsement of our progress. The UAE is committed to implementing robust IPP regulatory standards, including having an infringement and enforcement framework that upholds these standards.”

“We firmly believe that the process of creating and commercialising IP enriches society and drives economic growth. It is, therefore, our intention to build on this positive result and continue to strengthen and reinforce rigorous IPP rights across the UAE.”

The USTR report highlighted the UAE efforts to develop its national system for protecting intellectual property rights across various commercial and investment activities including: The Ministry of Health and Prevention resolving concerns with IP protection of pharmaceutical products (Decree 321), and the UAE making progress on longstanding IP enforcement concerns, particularly through increased efforts by Dubai Customs.

Other related progressive measures by the UAE include greater transparency through publication of IP enforcement procedures by multiple enforcement authorities, publication of annual IP enforcement statistics by Federal Customs, and the Ajman Department of Economic Development’s efforts to significantly reduce the availability of counterfeit goods at the Ajman China Mall.

The USTR’s Special 301 Report focuses on foreign countries and laws, policies, and practices that fail to provide adequate and effective IP protection and enforcement for US inventors, creators, brands, manufacturers, and service providers. The USTR Report reviewed over 100 trading partners and placed 32 on the Priority Watch List or Watch List.

The UAE’s removal from the Watch List came about from consistent and constructive cooperation between various UAE and US stakeholders, including the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Federal Customs Authority, Dubai Customs, the Ajman Department of Economic Development, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the USTR, the US Department of Commerce, and the US Patents and Trademarks Office, amongst others. (AW)