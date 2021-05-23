Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE creates 248,000 jobs during pandemic

At a time when economies across the world are battling the pandemic-induced loss of jobs, the UAE economy outshone as it managed to create 248,000 jobs during the pandemic period.

Around 100,000 job opportunities were available in the retail and e-commerce sectors and 148,000 jobs in the financial, technology, and communications sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that “crisis management creates opportunities and that management crises destroy gains”.

In a tweet highlighting the achievement, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The world economy shrank by 4 per cent, international trade declined by 20 per cent and the world lost millions of jobs in 2020. In the same year, the UAE economy created 100,000 jobs in the retail and e-commerce sectors and 148,000 jobs in the financial, technology and telecommunications sectors. We repeat: Crisis management creates opportunities, management crises destroy gains.”

One of the largest populations of migrant workers in Dubai hails from the Philippines, making it the third largest expat community in the UAE. For Filipinos too it is one of the most lucrative countries to migrate to. Apart from pleasant weather all through the year, the biggest draw to work in the UAE is tax free salary plus a culture that is all-inclusive. (AW)

