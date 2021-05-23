Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah seizes 13 tonnes of prohibited materials from two vehicles

Authorities in Sharjah seized 13 tonnes of prohibited materials from two vehicles during an inspection campaign.

According to the Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) said materials seized from the two vehicles are being transported to a bakery in the emirate.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, assistant director-general for customer service, the vehicles were caught during their periodic inspection to crack down on any negative or illegal activities.

One of the vehicles was carrying 7,201 kg of materials while the other was carrying 5,210 kg.

The owner of these two vehicles was about to store the illegal materials in a bakery before selling them, he said.

