RAK Police rescue missing child after 12 hours

The Ras Al Khaimah Police were able to rescue a missing child after an intense search and rescue operations. The two-year-old child lost his way during his family’s trip at Mount Yanas.

The Operations Room reportedly received a tip from an Asian family last Friday saying that the child went missing in the mountain.

RELATED STORY: RAK Police rescues old man on top of mountain

The rescue teams rushed to the scene instantly including a helicopter from the National Centre for Search and Rescue.

After 12 hours of continuous search, one of the Hazza Fazza team members found the missing child. He sustained minor scratches in Wadi Naqab.

READ ON: RAK police deploy 72 patrols to spread awareness, quash misinformation on COVID-19

The child was handed over to his parents and urge mountain goers to monitor their kids when visiting these areas. (TDT)