Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RAK Police rescue missing child after 12 hours

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Ras Al Khaimah Police were able to rescue a missing child after an intense search and rescue operations. The two-year-old child lost his way during his family’s trip at Mount Yanas.

The Operations Room reportedly received a tip from an Asian family last Friday saying that the child went missing in the mountain.

RELATED STORY: RAK Police rescues old man on top of mountain

The rescue teams rushed to the scene instantly including a helicopter from the National Centre for Search and Rescue.

After 12 hours of continuous search, one of the Hazza Fazza team members found the missing child. He sustained minor scratches in Wadi Naqab.

READ ON: RAK police deploy 72 patrols to spread awareness, quash misinformation on COVID-19

The child was handed over to his parents and urge mountain goers to monitor their kids when visiting these areas. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,596 new cases, total now at 554,516

24 mins ago
Northern Mindanao Medical Center rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination program with the Sinovac vaccines for healthcare workers, staff as well as uniformed and non-uniformed personnel of the Army's 4th ID Headquarters in Cagayan de Oro City. Photo from CDO Info Office via PNA.

PH administers over 4 million COVID-19 shots – Galvez

1 hour ago
PFIZER ROLLOUT. Manila residents wait in line for the rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Ermita on Tuesday (May 18, 2021). An initial 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available so far. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

DOH taps private sector to boost vaccination efforts

1 hour ago

Comelec reminds repatriated OFWs to transfer voter records for 2022 polls

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button