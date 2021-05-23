Philippines, China underline importance of dialogue

In the bilateral meeting on the South China matter held after much delay on Friday, both the Philippines and China underscored the emergent need to have a constructive dialogue. The meeting came in the backdrop of recent tension between the two nations triggered by the swarming of Chinese vessels in areas within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

“The two sides had friendly and candid exchanges on the general situation and specific issues of concern in the South China Sea. There was mutual recognition of the importance of dialogue in easing tensions and understanding each country’s position and intentions in the area,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Friday’s meeting was the sixth meeting of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea held after a long delay. The BCM was established by President Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in 2016.

“Both sides acknowledged the importance of addressing differences in an atmosphere of openness and cordiality to pave the way for practical cooperation and initiatives,” the DFA added.

According to the official statement issued by the DFA, the Philippines asserted its long-standing demand to respect and follow international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award.

The DFA described the award as “final and binding” and the “authoritative interpretation and application” of the decades-old convention. (AW)