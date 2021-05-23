PH supply dose reaches 8.2M, over 4M Filipinos get first jab

As many as 4,097,425 Filipinos have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Philippines by Sunday. These include 3,147,486 receiving their first dose, besides 949,939 second dosers.

The total supply of vaccine doses in the Philippines reached 8,279,050 with the arrival of additional 500,000 doses of Sinovac. An additional 2.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 300,000 doses of Sputnik V are expected to arrive by the end of the month.

Chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. stated that at least 200,000 vaccine doses from Moderna will be procured by the government and 50,000 doses purchased by the private sector in June.

May 23 also witnessed an increase of 379,117 vaccine receivers, even as the week-long vaccinated figures were 1,137,596 through average 162,513 jabs daily, according to the National Vaccination Operations Center’s latest report.

While AstraZeneca is also expected to deliver 1.3 million doses procured by the private sector in June, Sinovac is set to ship 4.5 million doses — 500,000 doses of which were procured by the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc.

Around 2 million doses of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca’s 2 million doses will be also arriving in June. (AW)