PH logs 3,083 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippines has recorded 3,083 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, May 23.

The new cases bring the total confirmed cases to 1,179,812. There are 50,635 people who are considered active cases or those who are still receiving treatment.

Majority of the total number or 93. 1percent of the cases are experiencing mild symptoms, 2.1 percent are asymptomatic and 1.5 percent are in critical condition.

38 more patients have died from the virus. The death toll now stands at 19,951.

Meanwhile, 6,756 more people have recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 1, 109,226.

The OCTA Research Group said that cases in Metro Manila recorded a 25% drop in terms of daily infection. However, cases are spiking in other areas outside the National Capital Region.

From May 14 to May 20, the daily case average in Metro Manila went down to 1,299. This is a 25-percent decline from the number recorded in the previous 7-day week long period.

Average cases from May 9- May 15 were at 1,644. Metro Manila’s case reproduction rate, or the number of people getting infected with COVID-19, went down to 0.54 in the May 14 to May 20.

The positivity rate however remains high at 11 percent. The hospitalization rate is 48%.

“Health-care utilization rate in the NCR was considered safe at 48 percent,” OCTA said in its report.

The cities of Navotas, Malabon, Caloocan, Manila, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Taguig, Valenzuela and Quezon City are considered areas with moderate risks of COVID-19 transmission.

“A local government with an average daily attack rate (Adar) of less than 10 per 100,000 is [at] moderate risk,” OCTA said. (TDT)

