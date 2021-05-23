Ontario Bar’s first Filipina lawyer to head FCLN

Alicia Natividad, the first Filipina admitted to the Ontario Bar, will be heading the newly-formed Filipino lawyers in Canada Filipino Canadian Lawyers Network — Réseau d’avocats philippinos canadiens (FCLN).

After passing the Ontario Bar in 1983, Natividad has been in private practice for 16 years in Ottawa with her firm ASN Law Professional Corporation where she focuses on Business Law, Real Estate, Estates, Trusts and Wills.

She also lectures at continuing legal education courses for The Law Society of Upper Canada, Bar Admission Course (Ottawa), Ontario Bar Association; tutors lawyers taking The Law Society of Upper Canada Licensing Process; tutors individuals taking the Certificate in Estate and Trust Administration examinations with the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.

The Philippine-born lawyer did her Bachelor of Arts (B.A. ) in Law and Political Science from Carlton University in 1978 and her Doctor of Law (JD) , University of Ottawa in 1981. She also gives presentations and seminars to business and not-for-profit organizations on numerous legal topics; and writes legal articles for newspapers, magazines, and newsletters.

The FCLN is a not-for-profit organization supporting Filipino Canadian lawyers and the Filipino Canadian communities in Canada. It is set for launch on June 1, 2021 as part of Filipino Heritage Month in Canada, where the keynote speaker will be Federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees & Citizenship Marco Mendicino.

The free-access Zoom launch event will also witness other speakers including; Chief Justice of Ontario George Strathy, Law Society of Ontario Treasurer Teresa Donnelly, Brad Regehr, President of the Canadian Bar Association, Charlene Theodore, president of the Ontario Bar Association and Gerald Chan, president of the Federation of Asian Canadian Lawyers.

Alicia Natividad is the President of the FCLN’s executive, which also includes, Rachel Sachs- vice-president, Treasurer – Barbara De Dios, Secretary – Richel Castaneda, and Membership & Outreach-Lou Janssen Dangzalan

She is the present chairperson of the National Women’s Liberal Commission to encourage and support women candidates in the Liberal Party of Canada, besides also an active volunteer in the community and civic organizations including the Canada Philippines Business Council, Municipal Law Section (Ottawa), and Employment Assistance Society of North America among others.