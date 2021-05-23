Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man found hanging in his room in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

A man was found dead inside his residence in Al Riffa area in Dubai.

An investigation by Dubai Police found out that it was suicide.

According to Col. Juma Khalfan Al Muhairi, Director of Al Riffah Police station, the 34-year-old Indian worker committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling.

Initial investigations revealed there was no foul play in the death of the worker identified as K.M.

Al Muhairi said the company filed a missing person report after the deceased had not shown up at work for three days.

He added that the company informed the police that the room he was residing had been closed for days.

A police team was dispatched to his residence and found the worker’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Forensic reports and evidence such as fingerprints collected by the inspectors at the crime scene revealed that the man had committed suicide. (RA)

