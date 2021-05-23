Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Magnitude 5.2 quake jolts Zambales

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted Zambales afternoon of Sunday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In its advisory Phivolcs said was tectonic in origin and its epicenter was located at San Antonio, Zambales. The quake’s depth was two meters.

Intensity I was felt in Quezon City.

The state seismology bureau said no damage is expected but aftershocks may occur.

Some netizens said they felt the quake in Bataan, in Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City and Quezon City.

The quake was felt as far as Tagaytay City in Cavite and Cainta in Rizal.

Earlier, a magnitude 5.5 quake hit Davao Occidental. (RA)

