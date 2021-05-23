LOOK: Vico Sotto receives COVID-19 jab

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Sotto shared a photo of his vaccination on his Facebook account. The Pasig mayor said that he was the 57,858th Pasig citizen to be vaccinated even if mayors were part of the A1 priority group.

“Ilang linggo na rin akong kinukulit ng Vaccination Team natin na magpabakuna na. Nasa kategoryang A1 ang mga mayor. Gusto ko naman talagang magpabakuna, pero lagi kong naiisip na may mga mas dapat unahin na high risk, katulad ng seniors pero napagtanto ko na ang pagbabakuna ay hindi lang para sa sarili ko, kundi para sa lahat ng nakakasalamuha ko,” Sotto wrote.

Sotto said that even if he’s making sure that he took all safety measures it’s difficult not to do physical contact with people on the ground.

“Kahit na nag-iingat ako at umiiwas ako sa physical contact, hindi pa rin maiiwasan ang makipag-meeting at bumaba sa ground para sa trabaho,” he said.

Sotto added that he had received the AstraZeneca vaccines and not Pfizer.

“Bakit pa?? Eh ganun din naman ‘yon. Lahat ng aprubadong brand, nasa 100% ang proteksyon sa severe [symptoms] at bumababa ang tsansa na makapanghawa kung magkasakit man ang nabakunahan na,” the mayor said.

Sotto also reminded residents to listen only to experts when it comes to vaccines.

“Kaya habang naghihintay, ihanda na natin ang mga sarili natin. Makinig sa eksperto, at wag sa forwarded message sa Viber. Tandaan natin, hindi lang ito para sa mga sarili natin, kundi para sa ating lahat,” he added. (TDT)