Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude near Pondaguitan, Philippines

An earthquake registering 5.2 on the Richter scale was reported by Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency in the Philippines near Pondaguitan, Davao Oriental, Davao.

The earthquake, which struck at 7:56 a.m. on May 22, 2021, reportedly occurred at depth of 75 km. However, the exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake would be clarified later following reviewed date by seismologists.

France’s Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS) also reported it as a magnitude 5.2 earthquake as well, besides reports of other agencies including the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) at magnitude 5.4, and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) at magnitude 5.1.

Preliminary seismic data noted no significant damage in the quake that was felt like a slight vibration in the area of the epicenter, though weak tremors might have been felt in Pondaguitan (pop. 2,100) located 86 km from the epicenter, Surup (pop. 2,100) 91 km away, and Nangan (pop. 3,400) 99 km away. (AW)

