COVID-19: UAE reports 1,596 new cases, total now at 554,516

Staff Report

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 224,887 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,596 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 554,516.

The ministry also reported four patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 1,648.

MOHAP also reported 1,571 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 534,481.

This brings the total number of active cases to 18,387 as of May 23.

RELATED STORY: Taking COVID-19 vaccine prevents hospitalization rate at 90% efficiency – study

A new study in Abu Dhabi found that taking the COVID-19 vaccine is 93 percent effective in preventing hospitalization and 95 percent effective against requiring admission to intensive care among individuals who got infected after taking both jabs.

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre conducted a study on the efficacy of vaccination in the emirate and found a significant decrease in the rate of Covid-19 infection after receiving a second vaccine dose. The study also showed that in the event of an infection after vaccination, patients have mild symptoms and do not require admission to a hospital or an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The study stated that immunity against Covid-19 is best achieved through vaccination and adhering to precautionary measures and that immunity is multifaceted and not limited to the presence of antibodies. The study also said that immunity is not guaranteed after infection, as an individual may be infected again.

The study found that the risk of contracting Covid-19 increases as the virus mutates and that the chances of the virus mutating increase with its spread. It is also possible that after contracting Covid-19, even if the symptoms are mild, the infection may lead to long-term health complications.

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

