Comelec reminds repatriated OFWs to transfer voter records for 2022 polls

The Commission on Elections reminded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were repatriated or returned to the country to transfer their voter records to be able to vote for the 2022 elections.

“Iyong mga repatriated overseas voters eh sorry po, kailangan silang mag-transfer of registration para makaboto sa Pilipinas,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a briefing.

Jimenez said it would be an issue in the coming polls once returning OFWs went to polling places but end up getting turned away due to failure of transfer of voting records.

“A lot of them are not doing it yet and they only have so much time left, and that would be an issue,” he said.

So far, Comelec has received 10,326 applications for transfer from overseas absentee voters (OAV) from September 2020 to May 2021.

Jimenez earlier said that voters must transfer their registration records “if migration or travel is an issue.”

“There is a lot of concern about the displaced, people who will go to some place because they think that they can vote there but they cannot,” Jimenez said.

The deadline for registration for both new registrants and reactivated voters is on September 30, 2021. (RA)