BPO staff, Comelec frontliners in A4 Covid vaccine priority list

Business process outsourcing (BPO) sector personnel and Commission on Elections frontline employees have been put in ‘A4 priority category’ of the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program and this is provided under Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution 116 adopted this week, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque stated.

The inclusion of BPO sector workers in the A4 priority list was highlighted by Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez who said that the value that the BPO industry brings to the country even surpassed OFW remittances.

“The IATF supported the move following justifications that DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) presented on the importance of BPO in the economy, citing huge contribution in export revenues, reaching close to $30 billion a year—bigger than overseas Filipino worker (OFW) remittances,” said Lopez.

The Philippines ranks among the biggest BPO players in the world by generating around 1.32 million direct jobs and 4 million indirect jobs, he said. (AW)

