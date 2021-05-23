Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BPO staff, Comelec frontliners in A4 Covid vaccine priority list

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Business process outsourcing (BPO) sector personnel and Commission on Elections frontline employees have been put in ‘A4 priority category’ of the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program and this is provided under Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution 116 adopted this week, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque stated.

The inclusion of BPO sector workers in the A4 priority list was highlighted by Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez who said that the value that the BPO industry brings to the country even surpassed OFW remittances.

RELATED STORY: PH’s ‘brand agnostic’ policy on COVID-19 vaccination shall not infringe right to informed consent -IBP

“The IATF supported the move following justifications that DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) presented on the importance of BPO in the economy, citing huge contribution in export revenues, reaching close to $30 billion a year—bigger than overseas Filipino worker (OFW) remittances,” said Lopez.

The Philippines ranks among the biggest BPO players in the world by generating around 1.32 million direct jobs and 4 million indirect jobs, he said. (AW)

READ ON: Robredo says she’s willing to do infomercial with Duterte on COVID-19 vaccines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE creates 248,000 jobs during pandemic

5 mins ago

Magnitude 5.2 quake jolts Zambales

26 mins ago

Nepal Parliament dissolved; mid-term polls in November

46 mins ago

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude near Pondaguitan, Philippines

53 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button