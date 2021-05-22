Two metro stations to open on June 1

Roads and Transport Authority announced two new stations of Dubai Metro will open on June 1.

According to RTA, His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, announced the opening of Dubai Investment Park Station and Expo 2020 Station.

The opening of the two new stations comes six months after the opening of Route 2020, which launched its maiden journey on earlier this year with four stations namely Jebel Ali (a transfer station on the Red Line), The Gardens, The Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan.

“As of June 1st, the Metro service to Expo 2020 Station will be available only to those entitled to access the site of Expo until its official public opening on October 1st. By that time, the public can use the metro service to Expo,” RTA said in a tweet.

The opening of the Jumeirah Golf Estates Station will coincide with the opening of Expo 2020.

New timings

Moreover, RTA announced that the green line of the Dubai Metro will begin its daily operations from 5:00 AM starting June 1.

From Saturday to Wednesday, the first journey of the metro at Al Rashidiya Station to Expo 2020 Station and vice-versa will start at 5:00 AM, and the last trip will be at 12:00 AM (midnight).

On Thursday, the first journey will start at 5:00 AM and the last journey will start at 1:30 AM am (of the following day).

On Friday, the first journey will start at 10:00 AM and the last journey will start at 1:30 AM (of the following day). (RA)