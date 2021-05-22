Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH records 6,831 new COVID-19 infections

The Department of Health on Saturday reported 6,831 additional cases of COVID-19 raising the total number of cases in the country to 1,178,217.

Active cases in the Philippines stood at 54,326 or 4.3 percent of the total number of cases.

DOH also listed 7,981 recoveries bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,103,945.

The death toll from coronavirus surged to 19,946 after the agency tallied 183 deaths.

Three laboratories failed to submit data on time.

Meanwhile, 17 duplicate cases were removed from the total case count.

The health department said 131 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation. (RA)

