LOOK: Dubai Police showcases new turbocharged car for its luxury patrol fleet

The Dubai Police have presented to the public its latest addition to its luxury patrol fleet in order to keep the streets in the emirate safe.

In a report on the National, the new unit is the 2021 model Genesis GV80, part of Hyundai’s premium brand of vehicles. The vehicle packs plenty of power and will improve the police patrol in Dubai.

The unit has a standard turbocharged four-cylinder or twin-turbo 3.5 litre V6 engine. This would help policemen to easily keep up with law violators.

So far, the Dubai Police own a Ferrari and a Bugatti Veyron, several Porsches, Bentleys and McLarens.

The 2021 Toyota GR Supra was also added to the luxury fleet last March. The vehicle can accelerate to up to 100 kilometers per hour in 4 seconds.

“The force aimed to secure the most efficient, flexible and up-to-date models of vehicles to assist in protecting the public,” Brig Mohammad Al Razooqi, director of transport and rescue at Dubai Police said.

“We are constantly looking for ways to connect with the public. The increase of high-powered supercars to the department’s fleet is due to the positive feedback from citizens and the media,” he added.

The police official added that they are not showing these cars but want to show tourists and residents that there are friendly police around the city.

“We are proud to work in harmony with the Dubai Police General Command to support its policing work and maintaining the safety and security of all citizens, residents and visitors in Dubai,” Bang Sun Jeong, head of Genesis Middle East and Africa said. (RA)