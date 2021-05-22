Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Experience the taste of home-cooked Filipino food in a box with Kinahon

The concept of bringing food to the comfort of your hopes has taken great strides especially during the pandemic, a time when most people opt for online shopping for everything – even for their meals!

This, along with the craving for the real taste of home-cooked Filipino food brought ‘Kinahon’ to life. Filipino Chef Joe Marie together with his all-Filipino team started ‘Kinahon’ in Dubai in 2020, which puts some of the Philippines’ best sellers within goodie boxes.

Kinahon’s Beef Tapa

“We aim to bring only the best with unbeatable quality and taste. Our authentic Filipino home-style food is cooked with a passion that you can taste! 100% Filipino, 100% Masarap,” said the company in a statement.

Their best sellers include their Chicken Inasal, Tapsilog, Chicken Adobo, Pininyahang Manok, Bistek Tagalog, Relyenong Pusit, and Lumpia. They also serve Filipino breakfast specials all day including corned beef, burger steak, beef hotdog. In addition, those who are craving for Filipino snacks can also enjoy servings of Kinahon’s mix pancit, champorado, chicken arroz caldo, and beef mami noodles.

Kinahon’s Chicken Inasal

Kinahon is a homegrown concept by NTDE, the award-winning logistics provider and leading distributor in the Middle East, franchise owner of Haagen-Dazs and Semsom in the UAE, and proprietor and operator of restaurant Bronson (American Cuisine) and Buono Buono (Italian Cuisine).

Kinahon’s Relyenong Pusit

Those who wish to order from ‘Kinahon’ can contact them through their social media pages at:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kinahonuae/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KinahonUAE

Kinahon’s entire menu is also available at: https://wa.me/c/971561889488

