PH logs 6,258 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nearing 20,000-mark

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,258 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, May 21.

This is the highest number of cases announced in the last 6 days. The new confirmed cases bring the country’s total to 1,171,403 cases.

Based on the latest DOH bulletin 55,531 or 4.7 percent of the patients are considered active.

The death toll is now at 19,673 after reporting 141 new fatalities.

Recoveries, meanwhile, climbed to 1,096,109 with 2,586 additional recovered patients.

Five testing laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The DOH noted a decline of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and Central Luzon but has observed an uptick of new cases in the Visayas and Mindanao.

“We need to closely monitor Visayas and Mindanao since this is where we’re seeing an increase in cases. It’s not a rapid increase but we’re seeing a rise already,” Dr. Alethea De Guzman, OIC director of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau said in an online briefing.

Cases in the Zamboanga Peninsula rose to 1,500 at the start of May, which was quadruple the number of cases the region had in April.

The health department is also monitoring the rise in cases in Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Bicol Region, Davao Region, Eastern Visayas and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

De Guzman attributed the increase in cases to the lack of compliance in minimum health protocols.

