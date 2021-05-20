Latest News

DOLE: No ban of OFWs to Israel, only suspension of deployment

The Department of Labor and Employment clarified that there’s no deployment ban of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Israel amid ongoing conflict in the Middle Eastern country.

“We have not banned the deployment of our workers to Israel. The processing of those who have already qualified continues,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said in a statement.

“We are merely suspending their actual departure while the tension is still high,” he added.

The labor chief said that the processing of applicants to Israel is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs said that Gaza is now on alert level 2 which means that preparations are underway to repatriate Filipinos from the area.

Israel and the West Bank was placed under Alert Level 1 category by the DFA, while Gaza is on Alert level 2.

The DFA said it is on standby with evacuation plans ready to be activated should the need arise.

