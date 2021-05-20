DOH urges LGUs not to announce vaccine brands to be administered

The Department of Health suggested that local government units should no longer announce which brands they’ll administer.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje made the suggestion to avoid crowding in vaccination centers.

“Maybe one of the strategies that can be made is hindi na ia-announce kung anong bakuna ang ibibigay,” Cabotaje said.

“Tapos kung ano yung bakuna na available ayun yung dapat na kunin nila,” she added.

DOH sought the proposal after several people flocked a vaccination hub in Parañaque City after the LGU announced that it will offer Pfizer jabs.

“Ayaw na natin maulit yung one or two incidents na talagang nagdadagsaan,” she said.

Cabotaje explained that the “right to refusal” policy is exclusive for healthcare workers because the Sinovac vaccine was not recommended for them initially.

Sinovac was the first batch of vaccines that arrived in the country.

“Our general principle is kung anong bakunang available, dapat kunin mo na,” Cabotaje pointed out.

She added that public can defer to vaccines being offered but they go down the end of the line.

Meanwhile, Cabotaje assured that vaccines granted emergency approval in the country were all safe and effective against COVID-19. (RA)