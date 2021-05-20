Abu Dhabi Police caution public over fake websites copying well-known brands

Abu Dhabi Police have cautioned the public about bogus websites imitating popular shops for well-known brands.

Authorities received reports that some customers were not able to receive the items that they had ordered and paid for from these sites. Others received fake items.

The modus operandi, according to the police, works by luring buyers to check out the fake websites for big discounts.

Maj Gen Mohammed Al Rashedi, head of forensics security at Abu Dhabi Police, said that scammers also withdraw money from customers’ accounts once they have input their credit card details.

“Scammers often look for services that people need and offer competitive prices to attract buyers,” he said.

“People are lured by the special offers, but do not receive anything for the money they spent,” he added.

Authorities urge the public to report any fake websites and sellers. They can contact the toll-free number 800 2626 (AMAN2626), or by sending a text message to 2828.

Image by Engin Akyurt from Pixabay