Abu Dhabi Police warn public vs fake websites posing as well-known brands

Abu Dhabi Police reminded the public to be on alert against fraudulent websites mimicking well-known brands.

According to Maj Gen Mohammed Al Rashedi, head of forensics security at Abu Dhabi Police, these fraudsters lure shoppers to these fake websites through huge discounts.

Scammers often look for services that people need and offer competitive prices to attract buyers,” Al Rashedi explained.

He said customers who ordered on these bogus sites either received fake items or never received the items they paid for.

Fraudsters withdraw money from people’s accounts once they enter their credit card details to make a purchase.

Al Rashedi said these websites are a form of phishing scam where fraudsters collect the details and use it to withdraw money from the victim’s account. (RA)