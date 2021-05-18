WATCH: Free COVID-19 testing continues in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi continues free Covid-19 testing of residents in the Musaffah industrial area to ensure the health and safety of the community.

The move is in line with the directives of the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee.

The initiative is in collaboration with Tamouh Healthcare and Abu Dhabi Police.

Fahad Al Mansoori from Tamouh Healthcare said regular testing is being done in the industrial area to protect their safety and the community.

Residents praised the well-organized efforts of the emirate as seen on the video posted on Twitter by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

“No other country is doing this, offering these services for free every two weeks,” a worker said.

“The UAE is offering excellent services, testing is free, hospital services are free. everything is free,” a resident said.

Regular testing between 7 to 10 days enables people to ensure they are being safe. (RA)

تنفيذاً لتوجيهات لجنة إدارة الطوارئ والأزمات #في_أبوظبي وبالتعاون مع طموح للرعاية الصحية وشرطة أبوظبي، تواصل الفرق المعنية جهودها لإجراء الفحوصات الاستباقية في منطقة مصفح الصناعية للمساهمة في الحفاظ على الصحة العامة وسلامة المجتمع. pic.twitter.com/XB0rpz6LVi — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 17, 2021