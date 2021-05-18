Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Free COVID-19 testing continues in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 seconds ago

Screengrab from Abu Dhabi Government Media Office

Abu Dhabi continues free Covid-19 testing of residents in the Musaffah industrial area to ensure the health and safety of the community.

The move is in line with the directives of the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi to lift quarantine restrictions to low-risk countries starting July 1

The initiative is in collaboration with Tamouh Healthcare and Abu Dhabi Police.

Fahad Al Mansoori from Tamouh Healthcare said regular testing is being done in the industrial area to protect their safety and the community.

Residents praised the well-organized efforts of the emirate as seen on the video posted on Twitter by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi shortens quarantine for vaccinated passengers to five days

“No other country is doing this, offering these services for free every two weeks,” a worker said.

“The UAE is offering excellent services, testing is free, hospital services are free. everything is free,” a resident said.

Regular testing between 7 to 10 days enables people to ensure they are being safe. (RA)

Watch the video here:

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH records 4,487 new COVID-19 infections

9 mins ago

No definite date yet on resumption of flights in India, other high-risk countries – UAE official

16 mins ago

Saudi Arabia to start accepting tourists soon; vaccinated citizens soon to be allowed to travel overseas

38 mins ago

Abu Dhabi police nab 179 beggars during Ramadan

52 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button