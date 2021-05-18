Two million meals distributed in Dubai during Ramadan

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) reported that two million meals have been distributed in Dubai on the holy month of Ramadan.

The government said that the meal distribution was conducted in 20 areas and 137 points of distribution.

This charity work was done in cooperation with Dubai Charitable Society, Beit Al Khair Society, Dar Al Ber Society, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Emirates Red Crescent Authority — Dubai, the Khalifa bin Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Works Foundation and Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

RELATED STORY: Grand Mosque gives 15,000 iftar meals daily during Ramadan

“The initiative saw many individuals and institutions coming together during Ramadan to help those in need, which reflects the spirit of solidarity and compassion in the UAE community,” Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the IACAD in Dubai, said as per reports from Khaleej Times.

The official also lauded the efforts of everyone involved in making the humanitarian project possible.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management gave the go signal for the mechanism for distributing the Ramadan meals. The IACAD on the other hand headed the team supervising the distribution process in cooperation with the Community Development Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Economy and Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

The collaboration between these groups enabled them to surpass its initial meal targets.

READ ON: UAE Food Bank set to break world record by distributing 50,000 meals during Ramadan

Over Dh23 million worth of food was distributed to people across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

“A stream of donations poured in from individuals and institutions during Ramadan to help underprivileged people across the country. The donations were channelled through charity organisations,” Mohammad Musabbah Dahi, acting executive director of the Charitable Work Sector said.

He also urged the public to continue providing humanitarian assistance even after Ramadan. (TDT)