Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte grants 25-year franchise for DITO Telecommunity

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday granted a fresh 25-year franchise to telecommunications provider Dito Telecommunity Corp.

Duterte signed the Republic Act 11537 into law, renewing the franchise of the Philippines’ third telecommunications player, which is set to expire on April 24, 2023.

RELATED STORY: Meet Phillippines’ 3rd telco player: ‘Dito Telecommunity’

The law will allow the telco provider to “construct, install, establish, operate and maintain for commercial purposes and in the public interest, radio and/or television broadcasting stations” in the Philippines

Dito Telecommunity is a consurtium led by Davao businessman and Duterte campaign donor Dennis Uy along with Chelsea Logistics and its foreign partner Chinese government-owned China Telecom.

The telco was launched commercially in Cebu and Davao in March this year. (RA)

READ ON: House approves 25-year franchise of DITO Telecommunity as PH’s third telco

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 104,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of May 18

3 hours ago

Rabiya Mateo on Miss Universe journey: “I just finished one beautiful chapter, I’m excited to write a new one”

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Court rules in favor of woman against ex-partner over Dh2m payment

5 hours ago

Gazini Ganados prays for brothers and sisters due to Israel-Gaza conflict

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button