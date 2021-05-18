Duterte grants 25-year franchise for DITO Telecommunity

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday granted a fresh 25-year franchise to telecommunications provider Dito Telecommunity Corp.

Duterte signed the Republic Act 11537 into law, renewing the franchise of the Philippines’ third telecommunications player, which is set to expire on April 24, 2023.

The law will allow the telco provider to “construct, install, establish, operate and maintain for commercial purposes and in the public interest, radio and/or television broadcasting stations” in the Philippines

Dito Telecommunity is a consurtium led by Davao businessman and Duterte campaign donor Dennis Uy along with Chelsea Logistics and its foreign partner Chinese government-owned China Telecom.

The telco was launched commercially in Cebu and Davao in March this year. (RA)

