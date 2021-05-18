Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police receive over 49,000 calls during Eid Al Fitr

The Dubai Police reported that they have received 49,046 calls during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Authorities say that 35,065 of these calls were made on the emergency hotline 999, and 13,981 on the non-emergency number 901.

Colonel Turki Abdel Rahman bin Faris, Director of the Command and Control Centre, said the police received 481 emails. They also received some 230 messages via online chat, as per reports from Khaleej Times.

“The Command & Control Centre also recorded several traffic accidents… due to violations like being distracted while driving, sudden swerving, speeding, failure to leave a safe distance when driving behind other vehicles, and not giving priority to pedestrians at crossings,” the officer said. (TDT)

