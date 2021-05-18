Abu Dhabi police nab 179 beggars during Ramadan

A total of 179 people were arrested for begging during the holy month of Ramadan in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Police said it formed special teams to arrest beggars whose trying to take advantage of people’s generosity during Ramadan.

The authority stressed that begging is an uncivilised act and a punishable crime in the UAE.

The public is also advised to donate on official charities instead of giving alms to beggars.

Abu Dhabi Police have urged people to report beggars through hotline 999 or calling the security service department on toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626) or sending text messages to 2828 or via e-mail [email protected]. (RA)

