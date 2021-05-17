Saudi Arabia removes COVID-19 quarantine protocol for vaccinated travelers

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that it will lift quarantine requirements for international travelers arriving through the airports, provided that they are vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the Kingdom’s civil aviation authority (GACA), starting May 20 fully-vaccinated or recovered non-Saudi visitors arriving in the kingdom from eligible countries by air will no longer have to spend seven days in government-approved hotels.

Eligible travelers have to provide an official vaccination certificate upon arrival as well as a valid health insurance policy to cover the risk of Covid-19.

Travelers are also required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken no later than 72 hours before boarding their flight.

Meanwhile, 20 countries are still on the list of travel ban of Saudi Arabia including the United States, India, Britain, Germany, France and the UAE.

Saudi citizens are still banned from travelling to 13 countries through direct or indirect flights without prior permission from authorities due to high-risk of infections.

These countries include Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Belarus, and India. (RA)