Philippines to host Asian Senior Women’s Championship

The women’s national volleyball squad of the Philippines will host the Asian Senior Women’s Championship this August in Clark, Pampanga, and Subic.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. was given the hosting rights to the tournament that will run from August 29 until September at the Angeles University Foundation gym inside the Clark Freeport and Economic Zone in Pampanga.

As the powerhouse teams in Asia are slated to compete in the high-level competition, the Philippines will have the benefit of homecourt advantage, media reports said.

“The Philippines, which hosted the Asian Senior Women’s Championship twice in 1997 and 2017, received the AVC’s green light to organise the top-tier championship for the third time later this year,” read a statement by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC). “Earlier, the 21st edition had been set to take place in Jiangmen, China, but for some reasons the country pulled out as hosts.”

The AVC, meanhe also relayed that Japan will be hosting the Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship from September 12 and 19.