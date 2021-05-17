New species of lizard named after Filipino scientist

A new species of lizard has been discovered in Zamboanga Peninsula, according to a latest report published in the Philippine Journal of Systematic Biology (PJSB).

The new species have been described as Eutropis alcalai, borrowing the name of the national Filipino scientist Angel C. Alcala.

Eutropis alcalai, according to scientists Anthony J. Barley, Marites B. Sanguila and Rafe M Brown, is a new species of sun skink related to Eutropis rugifera, which was described as “a secretive, forest-adapted skink that ranges widely outside the Philippines.”

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Bioengineers discover breakthrough technique towards 3D printed organs

“We take great pleasure in naming this distinctive new species for our colleague Angel C. Alcala, in recognition of his numerous foundational contributions to the natural history, systematics, ecology, and conservation of Philippine lizards of the family Scincidae,” the researchers reportedly said.

The new species has been given common names “Alcala’s Quinque-carinate (five-keeled) Sun Skink,” or “Alcala’s Rough-scaled Sun Skink.”

READ ON: Scientists discovers new planet with three suns

Alcala, a Filipino biologist, is known for his work in establishing protective sanctuaries and in promoting biodiversity in the aquatic ecosystems of the country.

He was named as one of the country’s national scientists in 2014 in recognition of his seminal and original research on the systematic, ecology, and diversity of Philippine amphibians and reptiles, and, marine biodiversity, reef fishes and conservation.