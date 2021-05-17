Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Filipinos create funny memes on Miss Universe 2020

Filipinos can’t help but to add humor on the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

New memes were born at the coronation night where Andrea Meza from Mexico was hailed as the new reigning queen.

Here are the funniest memes on social media:

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo trended on social media for her seemingly lackluster hosting for the pageant.

In fact, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa can’t help but to mention Olivia’s runner-up Janine Tugunon in a tweet.

Some netizens say they can relate to Olivia’s energy.

Another netizen points out that Olivia’s just trying not to have a Steve Harvey moment.

Netizens also relate Olivia’s reaction to their budget woes such as credit card bills. Another one compared it to their decisions.

Meanwhile, some netizens can’t help but to notice Miss Thailand’s resemblance to Asec Mocha Uson.

Another netizen edited the picture of the announcement of winners to make it appear it was a segment of Willie Revillame’s game show. (RA)

