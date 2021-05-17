Evacuation of Filipinos starts as Israel-Hamas clashes intensify

Filipinos, who were caught in the middle of the ongoing violence between Palestine and Israeli forces, are being evacuated, according to Hans Leo Cacdac of Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

“We have in-country evacuation in at least three affected areas,” Cacdac was quoted as telling Dobol B TV.

Without mentioning the figure of evacuees, Cacdac added that Filipinos in Gaza Strip, Ashkelon and Ashdod have been moved to safer areas. “There have been no reported casualties among Filipinos in the conflict-stricken areas,” he said.

On his part, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has said the Philippines is ready to facilitate the emergency repatriation of Filipinos in Israel.

“We are preparing for Filipinos’ possible repatriation and they are given a warning to stay safe because of the escalating tensions in Israel and its occupied territory,” Roque reportedly said.

Roque was quoted as saying that the government would go on a special mission to fetch distressed Filipinos “if need be.”

A total 29,473 Filipinos are currently working and residing in Israel.

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv has advised the Filipinos in Israel to remain vigilant and postpone or cancel their travel plans to places near the border of Gaza.

The embassy may be reached at +972.54.466.1188 in case of emergency. Affected Pinoys can also contact the Israeli authorities at 100 (Police), 101 (Ambulance or Emergency Service), 102 (Fire), 104 (Home Front Command), 106/107/108 (Municipality Call Center). (AW)