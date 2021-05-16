PH logs 5,790 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines has recorded 5,790 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, May 16.

The new cases bring the total confirmed cases to 1,143,963. 4.8 percent or 54,904 people are considered active cases or those who are still receiving treatment.

The majority of the total number, comprised of 96.3 percent of the cases, are experiencing mild symptoms. 2.1 percent are asymptomatic and 1.4 percent are in critical condition.

140 more patients have died from the virus. The death toll now stands at 19,191. Meanwhile, 7,541 more people have recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 1,069,868.

The DOH said that six laboratories were not able to submit their data on time.

The DOH says it is intensifying its contact tracing measures on the two returning Filipinos from the Middle East who tested positive for the Indian COVID-19 variant.

Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they already have the flight details of the two passengers.

“Nakita na namin ‘yung manifesto, flight details ng OFWs. ‘Yung unang case, mayroon siyang anim na close contacts—tatlo ay PCR negative, ‘yung tatlo pa ay hinahanap pa namin sa database,” she said.

The first case was the sea-based OFW who returned to the Philippines last month from Oman.

32 close contacts are being monitored for the second case, the sea-based OFW from UAE. Some of them tested positive for the virus.

“Yung 58-year-old male from UAE, merong verified 32 close contacts sa eroplano. Tatlo sa kanila ang positibo,” she said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed that individuals who came directly from UAE and Oman, as well as individuals with travel history to these 2 countries within the last 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines, will not be allowed to enter the country effective 0001H of May 15, 2021 until 2359H of May 31.

Both countries are now added to the growing list of countries of the temporary travel ban that the Philippines has implemented recently – which include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. All travelers coming from the aforementioned countries will not be allowed to enter the Philippines until 2359H of May 31.

Earlier, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III proposed such stricter border controls for travelers coming from the Middle East in order to prevent a disastrous outbreak of the pandemic due to the Indian variant of COVID-19. (TDT)