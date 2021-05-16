Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFWs in three areas affected by Israel-Paliestinian conflict evacuated – OWWA

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration head Hans Leo Cacdac on Sunday said overseas Filipino workers in Israel were evacuated amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

‌In an interview with GMA News, Cacdac contingency measures have been rolled out by embassy officials in Tel Aviv to fetch Filipinos in areas where tensions arise.

Cacdac said these areas include Ashkelon, Ashdod, and Gaza Strip.

“Sa ngayon, in-country evacuation at least sa 3 apektadong area” Cacdac said.

As of January 2021, there are 29,473 Filipinos living and working in Israel, according to data from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier the Department of Foreign Affairs expressed “serious deep concern” over the ongoing conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians that led to more than 70 fatalities from both sides.

