COVID-19 deaths cross 19,000 mark in Philippines

COVID-19 casualties in the Philippines crossed the 19,000 mark, with 93 new deaths recorded on Saturday, as over 6,700 fresh infections were reported even as hotspot Metro Manila and nearby provinces shifted to easier quarantine rules.

Saturday’s fatalities took the country’s death toll to 19,051, comprising 1.67 percent of the Philippines’ cumulative tally.

This includes 36 cases initially tagged as recoveries but turned out to be deaths after the agency’s final validation, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Meanwhile, there were 6,739 newly-reported infections, raising the country’s overall tally to 1,138,187. Active cases also touched 56,709.

However, the data also offered some glimmer of hope. Recoveries rose by 8,952 to 1,062,427. The total accounts for 93.3 percent of the Philippines’ total recorded cases.

Nine laboratories failed to submit data on time.

Earlier in the day, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said the government is looking at vaccinating 120,000 people daily in the NCR Plus bubble to attain herd containment in virus epicenter Metro Manila, Philippines is expected to receive more doses. (AW)

