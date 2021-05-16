Boots ushers 15th anniversary with massive sale of up to 75% discounts

Boots Pharmacy is without a doubt one of the most trusted and loved wellness stores leading the way for healthcare and beauty, it’s no wonder it’s so loved in the Middle East.

The pharmacy has been well-loved by Filipinos and many other residents here in the UAE for 15 feel-good years this month and to celebrate they’re giving away huge discounts on your favorite beauty brands like No7, Soap & Glory, Botanics and many more.

The huge celebratory sale can be accessed in their much loved stores, through the Boots App and online at http://www.me.boots.com/ with up to 75% off a huge selection of your favorites across beauty, wellness and healthcare. With 1500 products that you can’t get anywhere else it’s not surprising the UAE and Middle East love Boots so much.

Boots is the UK’s No. 1 health and beauty retailer with early success accredited to its high-quality products at affordable prices. Today in the UK and internationally Boots are still known for their excellent quality and value, along with the innovation of new products in beauty, skincare, trusted pharmacists and much more.

The brand has grown from strength to strength across the world and is much loved for bringing us leading brands such as No7, Soap & Glory, and Botanics. Their Birthday month is sure to be a month of celebrations and stocking up on bargains.