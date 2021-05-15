UAE sends 500k Favipiravir Tablets to Covid-hit India

As India battles devastation due to the second wave of the deadly Coronavirus, the UAE has once again rallied its support behind the country by sending 500,000 Favipiravir Tablets to the country to help it overcome this humongous crisis that has brought its healthcare system on its knees.

A humanitarian air bridge between Dubai and India set by the Emirates Airlines last week is already in place to be used for transporting urgent medical and relief items.

The airline has offered its cargo services free of charge on an “as available” basis on all of its flights to nine cities in India, to help international NGOs deliver relief supplies rapidly to where it is needed.

In the past weeks, Emirates SkyCargo has already been transporting medicines and medical equipment on scheduled and charter cargo flights to India.

On May 2, the UAE had sent a plane with relief aid of seven metric tons of medical supplies to India.

Meanwhile, the India government has expressed gratitude for the aid. Thanking the UAE, Arindam Bagchi, an official spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted “India appreciates the gift of another 0.5 million Favipiravir Tablets from our friend UAE.”

India on Friday has reported 343,144 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking its overall caseload past the 24 million mark, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 4,000.