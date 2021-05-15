UAE records lowest daily count of new Covid-19 cases in months

The UAE on Friday recorded the lowest daily tally of fresh Covid-19 cases for 2021 since December 29 when 1,506 cases were found, raising hopes of medical experts that the situation is being salvaged and the nation is on road to recovery.

A total of 1,452 new cases were detected by the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention with testing done on a further 186,370. On January 4, a similar count was recorded at 1,501 and 1,507 on May 10.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 14 were 543,610, while total recoveries stand at 523,778. The death toll rises to 1,626.

RELATED STORY: UAE, PH celebrate Eid Al Fitr amid COVID-19 safety measures

More than 46.6 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far. However residents have been advised to adhere by general health guidelines and precautionary measures issued by the ministry of health and prevention.

Globally, the overall Covid-19 caseload has topped 160.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.34 million. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths and India follows in the second place. India’s tally of coronavirus infections climbed past 24 million on Friday, amid reports flowed that the highly transmissible variant first detected in the South Asian nation was spreading across the globe.

READ ON: UAE lists 7 categories of exempted individuals for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Medical experts have lauded the responsible role played so far in the past months by the members of the community. They again urged people to continue with the SOPs like wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and advised against large gatherings and parties during the Eid. (AW)