Trillanes dismisses Duterte’s latest quip on West PH Sea: “Scam na naman ‘yan”

Staff Report

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV dismisses President Rodrigo Duterte’s remark that the country’s vessels will not move an inch backward in the West Philippine Sea as a scam.

“Naku, jet ski scam na naman ‘yan,” Trillanes told ABS-CBN News.

In his pre-recorded speech on Friday, Duterte said the Philippines will not withdraw its ships deployed in the Kalayaan Group of Islands.

RELATED STORY: Fisherman in 2016 jet ski remark calls Duterte a joke

“Ngayon, hindi talaga ako aatras. Patayin mo man ako, dito ako. Dito magtapos ang ating pagkakaibigan,” he said days after saying that his jet ski promise is a joke.

The former lawmaker said Filipinos should not fall prey to Duterte’s flip-flopping remarks on China’s incursions in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“May tawag d’yan sa kalye, ang tawag d’yan pangoonse na ‘yan. Naisahan ka na nung una, naloko ka, naisahan ka uli,” Trillanes said. “Maoonse ang Pilipino n’yan kung paniniwalaan pa nila si Mr. Duterte.”

Trillanes furthered that the President is using the Scarborough issue to hide the real issue to the public.

READ ON: Duterte on jetski promise: ‘Di ako marunong maglangoy? Eh kung matumba yan’

“Wala namang koneksiyon ‘yun dito sa problem niya ngayon. Sinasabi niya ang problema nung daw dumating siya eh nandoon na ‘yan? Wala ‘yan, ‘yang 200 ships na ‘yan? Wala pong ganyang isyu,” he said.

“Wala siyang ginagawa. In fact, sinusuko na niya,” he added.

The Philippines won the arbitral case it filed against China in 2016 but Beijing refused to recognize the ruling of the Arbitral Court in The Hague.

Duterte meanwhile, chose to set aside the ruling in favor of his pivot to China. (RA)

