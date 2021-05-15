LOOK: Robin Padilla arrives in Pag-asa Island amid tensions in West Philippine Sea

Actor Robin Padilla on Saturday went to Pag-asa Island in Palawan to participate in a gift-giving activity.

Padilla, who recently made rounds on social media overr his controversial remarks, travelled to the Pag-asa Island in the disputed West Philippine Sea from Navotas in Metro Manila aboard a private-owned fishing vessel.

According to an Inquirer report, the actor’s visit to the isolate island municipality was coordinated with local authorities and the Philippine Navy.

Padilla, a known supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, was also able to provide health documents upon arrival.

It can be recalled that the controversial actor dared the opposition members and critics of the Duterte administration to form a militia group with him and face the Chinese fishing vessels and militia encroaching the West Philippine Sea.

He later backed out when an army official accepted his challenge and gave a set of requirements that Padilla must pass before proceeding to form the so called militia.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Padilla will be sailing next to Ayungin Shoal.

Tensions in the West Philippine Sea escalated after over 200 ships swarmed Julian Felipe reef located inside the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The vessels left the reef but a presence of nearly 300 Chinese maritime militia vessels in different areas in Palawan’s Kalayaan municipality is being observed by the Philippine Navy. (RA)